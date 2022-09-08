UND’s Lamoureux Twins Headed to the Hall

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Former North Dakota hockey standouts Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando will be enshrined into the U.S. Hockey hall of fame as announced by USA hockey Thursday. Skating 3 seasons with the program, from 2010-2013.. The twins ushered in an era of unprecedented success for und women’s hockey. Lamoreux-Davidson racked up 285 career points third most all time in college hockey history Lamoreux-Morando is tied for 5th all-time with 265 The twins later helped team USA take home Olympic gold in 2018. The induction will be held November, 30th at RiverCentre in St. Paul, Minnesota.