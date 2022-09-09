Fire heavily damages Fargo apartment building

FARGO (KVRR) – Fire caused heavy damage to an apartment building in south Fargo.

The fire broke out shortly before midnight on the third floor of the building at 903 43rd St. S.

21 residents were displaced. Battalion chief Jason Ness says it took about 30-40 minutes to get the fire extinguished.

“Upon arrival fire crews were presented with heavy fire conditions showing from the third floor. At that time it also appeared that the fire had extended into the attic. Crews aggressively entered, made their way to the apartment, were able to get extinguishment into that apartment unit.”

There was one man in the unit where the fire started.

“He very luckily escaped – was not injured. There were no other injuries and everyone was accounted for in the other units of the building,” Ness said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting with temporary shelter.