Our DJ Colter high school play of the week nominees are in!

Play of the week excites once again!

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- First look Isaac Perkerewicz of Shanley high school getting dirty for the interception.

Got to respect the hustle and willingness to sacrifice the body here!

Our second play out of Oakes high school Joseph Heim showing that he is in fact him on this interception grab!

