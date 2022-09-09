UND hosts nationally ranked Northern Iowa

Fighting Hawks looking to play complete game and continue home win streak

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR)- UND returns to work at practice this week the fighting Hawks will renew an old rivalry against Northern Iowa.

It’s the The 56th annual Potato Bowl!

Both teams faced FBS opponents UND gave Nebraska a fight and will take some lessons like cutting down on penalties, and playing a complete four quarters of football.

The Panthers gave up 585 yards on the ground for Air Force.

So expect UND to work to establish the ground game early and often.

UND running back Isaiah Smith is coming off a 104 yard game on 10 carries against Nebraska.

“A fun start to a new relationship here in the Missouri Valley Football Conference cause we’ve got a lot of respect for their program. You know way back in 1991 we visited their defensive staff and that’s how we started the three four. Their very physical, very tough, they play hard nosed football. I know we had some real battles with them at Southern Illinois, overtime games and hard fought games. They’re really explosive on offense, you know they’re receiving core and their backs are, you’ve got to be able to tackle them in space,” said UND Head Coach Bubba Schweigert.

UND comes in with the FCS longest streak of 35 straight wins in hope openers.