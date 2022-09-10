56th Annual Potato Bowl back in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — The 56th annual Potato Bowl always bringing major energy to Grand Forks, the town cherishes potatoes and their Fighting Hawks

Fans rallying around the school where the school band performs at a parade and the dance team joins them.

The gameday vibes at tailgate are contagious and its an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate.

Alumni, current students, and future Fighting Hawks share in the experience with the rest of the town.

The first football game at the Alerus Center this season saw a packed crowd!

“This is what it’s all about really this is what I think. I mean especially a small town like Grand Forks with UND here, I think it’s important to get everyone together supporting one team. My favorite part is seeing all my friends, I think it’s fun to hangout with them, eat good food and then meet new people too. There are so many people out here, that I mean, I’ve never seen before, so I think it’s a lot of fun to see new people, and see your old friends,” says UND Student Justin Jelaca.

Fans say it’s a bucket list event and if you haven’t attended, you should.