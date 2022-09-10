More than 400 participate in World’s Largest Cake Walk

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — People in Moorhead made history by setting a new record for the world’s largest cake walk.

Everyone was a winner near the Bluestem Amphitheater by winning a free Bundt cake just for participating.

Sponsored by KFGO, the game works like musical chairs where everyone will stand on a number. People walk around in a giant circle and when the music stops, people stand on the number they’re closest to.

Officials draw a number and whoever stood on that number wins free cake from Nothing Bundt Cake for a year.

It was one of many events part of Greater Moorhead Days which runs through next Saturday, September 17th.

“It was on Y94 and Ella was super excited, she’s never done a cake walk before and neither have I. We wanted to be in the Guiness Book of World Records and see the biggest one….Isn’t it cool? We’re excited for the cake. It’s really cool to see all kinds of different people, all kinds of different families and Fargo-Moorhead is a wonderful community and you can see that today,” says Andrea Fox, a teacher at West Fargo High School.

Even Santa and Ms. Claus made an appearance and the kids took pictures with them.

Officials were unsure exactly how many people needed to participate for the Guinness Book of World Records but they say more than 430 showed out.