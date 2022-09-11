Vikings and Packers fans watch the teams battle in week one

Fans show up at Buffalo Wild Wings in Fargo to watch the big game

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Are you ready for some football? Week one of the NFL is kicking off and fans are hitting their favorite spots to catch their teams in action.

Buffalo Wild Wings in Fargo is always a popular spot. Vikings and Packers fans packed the place to see the regional and NFC North rivals go at it.

This rivalry pits families and best friends against each other for some friendly competition.

Former NDSU star Christian Watson is suiting up for the Green Bay Packers.

The team and fans have high hopes for the youngster.

Brent Lakosky, a Vikings fan, says, “Hoping to see a victory today; I’m here with my Packer friend. We’ll see if he’s still my friend after this game. If we win, yes…if we lose, no. ”

“It’s awesome, like Christan Watson, he’s a stud. There’s a reason that he got drafted to Green Bay. We draft a lot of good receivers,” says Brett Longtin, a Green Bay Packers fan.