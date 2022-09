Teen Killed In Head-On Crash Near Elbow Lake, MN

GRANT CO., Minn. — One person was killed in a head-on crash near Elbow Lake in Grant County Sunday afternoon.

18-year-old Tyler Stone of Hoffman was driving a car that crashed with a pickup at the intersection of two rural roads.

Stone died in the crash.

The driver of the pickup, a 23-year-man from Brandon, was taken to the Elbow Lake hospital with non-life threatening injuries.