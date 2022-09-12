This is the first time NDSU has shared the field with a Pac 12 Program.

Bison hype about West Coast brand exposure

They have won their last six matchups against FBS opponents,

The Bison have an opportunity to represent for the conference and the FCS as a whole in a big way on a national stage,

the game will be broadcasted on Fox Sports 1.

Coach Matt Entz says they will have to contain some explosive athletes on the other side of the ball.

He has a ton of respect for the Wildcats but also says they won’t be intimidated.

“We’re going to have to do an unbelievable job of tackling, of maintaining the cup, maintaining appropriate leverage and we’ve got to find away to slow them down a little bit. If you can get them off schedule they seem to slow down. Offensively a lot of shrunken sets which can cause some issues defensively at different times. You can kind of conflict some players, run game wise and or coverage. I get more concerned about some of their athletes they have,” said NDSU Head Coach, Matt Entz.

