Blind Moorhead vet confused, frustrated about home ownership status

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A frustrated Moorhead veteran appears before the Clay County Commission about the status of his home ownership.

Gulf War Veteran Kevin Shores is in the middle of a property tax dispute where he received letters from the County’s Auditor’s Office informing him about missing deadlines for delinquent taxes.

The state of Minnesota seized his home in August due to communication issues according to Clay County. The state reversed course later in the week and said they will pay Shores’ taxes later in the week.

Shores is blind and struggles with Gulf War Illness. He’s disappointed he needed to arrange a ride to fight for the home he’s lived in for more than 20 years.

“It’s a shame that a piece of paper, and I understand because beings are being counted. I’m finding out it doesn’t matter who pays the property tax as long as it gets paid. Which never would’ve been paid in the first place because I meet the waiver. I’m a hundred percent service connected. My faith in Clay County getting this rectified is not strong,” Shores said.

Clay County Commissioners say they cannot do anything about the delinquent taxes from previous years and await to hear from the state as they try to rectify the situation.