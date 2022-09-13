Fargo Public Schools looks into building a new middle school & high school

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo School Board approves the first reading of a 10-year long-range facilities plan.

It looks into building a new middle school and high school since Bennett Elementary is nearing capacity.

A middle school could be built on eight acres directly east of Davies High School. It could have children in grades five through nine to accommodate rising enrollment at Bennett.

An elementary school could be built on 80 acres the district owns on 76th Avenue South between 24th Street and 19th Street. The elementary can’t be built until work is done on the diversion.

“If not, we have to build it to accommodate flood protection measures that we have to put in place which comes as a significant cost to the district,” Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rupak Ghandi said.

The School Board and community have said they want middle and high school students to go to the same schools. To do this, district administration feels it’s best to split Discovery Middle School and Davies High School. Discovery students could go to a new high school and a new middle school would send students to Davies.

The board will get public input before moving forward.

You can read the long-range facilities plan by clicking here.