The importance of flu shots

Health experts say from September to April is the most prevalent months where people get sick.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – As summer winds down, flu season is on the horizon.

Staff with Sanford Health says there haven’t been any indications for an abnormal flu season but they’re always preparing for worst case scenarios.

Flu symptoms and COVID-19 symptoms can be very similar. Symptoms to look for are runny nose, sneezing, coughing, sore throat, and fever. They say it’s not to early to get your flu shot and there are plenty of opportunities to get one.

“Most important thing to know is that they are available now, the flu shots are. You can get them at any of our Sanford clinics, any of our primary care clinics, our specialty care clinics and at any of our flu blitz events coming up,” Sanford Health Nursing and Clinical Services Manager Sarah Nygaard said.

Tori Bryngelson makes it a priority.

“I always get my flu shot done cause I’m a type one diabetic and they recommend I get my shot done every year,” Bryngelson said.

Kids and elderly people are the most vulnerable.

“I don’t want to get too sick. I just found out I have stomach cancer and so I will be dealing with that, too,” Bryngelson said.

Health officials say kids can get the vaccine as young as six months.

“Pregnancy is you know, one thing that we’re carrying the baby so in order to protect that baby when they are born, say if they’re born early in the fall season such as September, October, if mom gets the flu vaccine prior to that she is passing along that protection to her baby,” Nygaard said.

Nygaard says the best advice is to wash your hands and monitor your own symptoms.

“And if somebody around you is showing symptoms, I wouldn’t like snuggle up next to them, I’d probably distance yourself a little bit,” Nygaard said.