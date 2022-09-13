United Way Begins 2022 Fundraising Campaign

United Way aims to raise six million dollars!

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – United Way kicks off its 2022 fundraising campaign to help underprivileged kids and families.

They have been serving Clay and Class counties for 90 years raising money and giving back.

According to United Way, one in nine people live in poverty and for kids it’s one in every seven.

Recently they announced efforts to get school case workers to provide mental health counseling, safe homes, and extra support for students in need.

“We know there are barriers in our community for families and children like hunger and homelessness, kids not having access to the tools and resources they need to be successful, and opportunities to strengthen families, so we call them our bold goals and that’s where we invest and make an impact,” Christie Lewandoski with United Way of Class-Clay said.

They are attempting to raise $6 million.