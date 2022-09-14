Drone Used To Capture Williston Man Hiding In Field In Cass County

CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Williston man is jailed after fleeing from police late Tuesday night in West Fargo.

Police attempted to stop 48-year-old Shawn Galusha for a traffic violation near the 800 block of 40th Avenue East.

But Galusha fled into rural Cass County.

Sheriff’s deputies used spikes to stop his vehicle on a dead-end gravel road, but he then fled on foot.

A drone team was brought in and they were able to find him hiding in a field using thermal imaging technology.

Galusha was arrested for fleeing, misdemeanor driving under suspension and on a parole violation.

Police say additional charges are possible.