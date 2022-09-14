Garages, Vehicle Burn In Overnight Fire

Firefighters tackle a fire in a row of garages overnight in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Firefighters tackle a fire in a row of garages overnight in South Fargo.

They responded to a detached row of garages on the 800 block of 42nd Street South just before 11:30 Tuesday night.

Fire was shooting through the roof of a garage and had spread to a second garage.

Firefighters got the fire out in about 20 minutes.

Two garages have significant fire damage, along with one vehicle.

There is smoke damage in several other garages.

There were no reported injuries.