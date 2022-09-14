Gate City Bank wins 2022 Freedom Award

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Gate City Bank wins a prestigious award sponsored by the U.S. Department of Defense.

The Fargo-based bank is one of 15 recipients to receive the 2022 Freedom Award. It recognizes an employer for exceptional support for National Guard and Reserve employees.

The nominations were submitted by a National Guard or Reserve Component service member employed in their organization.

More than 2,700 nominations came in from across the U.S.

A sergeant based in Gate City Bank’s Bismarck branch is honored to be part of the process.

“I saw a Facebook post about the freedom award and I nominated them for the Freedom Award, never expecting anything to happen then all of a sudden like a month later, I got a call saying, ‘Hey we won the Freedom Award,’ like, ‘Wait, what? Isn’t there like 3,000 employers that try out for that? How did we win?,’ I knew we were a great company but this is awesome,” North Dakota Army National Guard Sgt. Bleau Hoge said.

Gate City Bank has more than 300 employees with the North Dakota National Guard on staff.