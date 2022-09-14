NDSU: Zach Mathis Emerging as Top WR

Zach Mathis Leads the Bison Wide Receivers in Touchdowns

FARGO– North Dakota State’s defense and run game have been the focal point of the Bison’s identity this season. With last year’s number one receiver Christian Watson now playing in the NFL there were questions surrounding who cam miller’s top wide out would be. Through the first two games of the season the answer has been Zach Mathis.

Although Miller has only thrown the ball 21 times so far this season. Mathis is second on the team with just two receptions but the result of both plays were touchdowns. In week one versus Drake, Mathis caught a short pass and turned the opportunity into a 31-yard touchdown. In week two versus North Carolina A and T, Mathis scored in similar fashion from 40 yards out. Despite not playing in a pass heavy offense, zero has made the most of his chances and has grown more confident. Miller meanwhile recognizes the emergence of Mathis as he continues to deliver explosive plays.

I’ve only touched it twice but yeah two scores, that feels good but I think it’s more the coaching, they’re just putting me in position to be successful so I’m having a lot of fun,” said Mathis.

“Zach and I have been spending a lot of extra time after practice together and I think that’s paid off huge, you know he’s had two catches for two touchdowns so we’re gonna need to lean on him a little bit more, especially this week,” said Miller.