Farmers around the globe gather at the 42nd annual Big Iron Farm Show

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A North Dakota tradition celebrates its 42nd year as the Big Iron Farm Show has farmers excited for all kinds of gadgets and features.

Exhibitors and thousands of farmers across the globe gather for the 42nd annual Big Iron Farm Show in West Fargo.

“We’re on our third and final day of the 2022 Big Iron Farm Show presented by Cass County Farm Bureau. We have tons of equipment out here, anything in the agriculture industry with ag or business out here to show everything that’s going on and the latest innovations and technology,” says Elizabeth Birkemeyer, the Director of Marketing and Events and Red River Valley Fair Association.

Event organizers are excited to see a variety of cultures come out to show their passion for agriculture.

“The North Dakota Trade Office also brings international visitors in. I know we have some from countries like Uruguay, Romania, Brazil. So, it’s a whole world event, just bringing everyone in the agriculture industry together to talk, to connect, to learn about what we can do for the future of agriculture,” Birkemeyer said.

Exhibitors enjoyed talking to the community about how they can best utilize their farming equipment.

“We have planter attachments. Basically road cleaners, closing systems, weight transfer systems basically so we can get the best performance out of your planter. If we get the best performance out of your planter, that will help and harvest, you will get more bushels and harvests. Anybody that’s came by to talk to us, I really appreciate people taking their time to come to this show. Farm shows are still very, very important to have,” says Ernie Porter, a Regional Business Development Manager at Martin-Till.

