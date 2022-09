Shanley Football and Fargo North Soccer battle for play of the week!

Michael Rostenberg hits Joey Dukart on a TD pass and Fargo North's, James Lien scores an incredible goal

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)-This weeks nominees are for plays of the week are

Shanley HS Michael Rostenberg with the mean pump fake and hits Joey Dukart for six points in the first play!

Next we head to the pitch Fargo North, James Lien lets it rip with the one timer!