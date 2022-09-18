NDSU falls to Arizona 31-28 on Saturday

The loss snaps the Bison's streak of six straight wins over FBS opponents

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)-The bison fell behind 7-0 midway through the first quarter but running back hunter Luepke and the offense drove down the field to tie things up.

Arizona’s offensive line and the escapability of quarterback Jayden de Laura challenged code green.

Arizona took a 31-28 lead late in the 4th and then held cam miller and the bison offense off to secure a wildcat win.

While silver linings don’t change losses to wins.. bison fullback hunter Luepke dominated the Arizona defense ran for 115 yards and 2 touchdowns and added 65 more yards and a touchdown receiving.

Senior safety Michael Tutsie spoke about taking the loss in stride after the game.

We came here to win. We came here expecting to win. We knew it was going to be a dogfight. We didn’t expect to come in here and do anything crazy but we expected to come in and do what we do and yeah it felt like it slipped away and we’re gonna learn from it and we’re going to go back to work and do what we do. Correct things we need to correct and move on from it, use it as fuel,” said Tutsie.

The Bison will look to bounce back next week against South Dakota on the road.