Pedestrian Hit & Killed At Street Dance in McHenry, N.D.

Driver Is Charged

FOSTER CO., N.D. (KVRR) — One person is dead after being run over during a street dance in McHenry, North Dakota in Foster County.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the vehicle hit 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson of Grace City while he was walking on Jones Street just before three a.m. Sunday.

Ellingson had serious injuries and was taken to the Carrington hospital by ambulance where he later died.

The driver, 41-year-old Shannon Brandt of McHenry, is charged with DUI related Vehicular Homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving a fatality.

Further charges may be considered pending the ongoing investigation.

Highway Patrol and the North Dakota BCI are investigating the circumstances and events that led up to the death.