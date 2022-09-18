RedHawks tie Finals series against Milwaukee Milkmen 7-3

The RedHawks are on the road in Milwaukee for game two of the American Association Baseball finals.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- It’s been such a rollercoaster rides for RedHawks fans these last couple of months,

They’re looking to tie this series up before heading back home next week, and after an impressive offensive showing they were able to to take game two and we’re all even heading into Tuesday’s game at Newman Outdoor Field!

Top Performers

L. Pina (FM): 1 Hit, 2 Runs, 2 RBI’s

M. Boscan (FM): 2 Hits, 2 RBI’S

D. Ward (FM): 2 Hits, 2 Runs