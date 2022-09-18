UND beats Northern Arizona in 24-20 thriller

They trailed with under a minute left in the game!

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR)- The Fighting Hawks trailed with under a minute until this reverse flee flicker, Tommy Schuster finds Zack Wright for the go ahead score.

They ran a hook and ladder on the same drive, two trick plays on the game winning drive.

This offense is really firing on all cylinders and it feels like QB1 Schuster has taken the next step,

The staff says they were happy to see the team play four quarters of efficient football.

The Lumberjacks were driving late but that Fighting Hawks defense held on.

24-20

The win snaps a five game road losing streak

They will be on the road again on Saturday to take on Southern Illinois.