Congressional delegation in North Dakota joins fight to save union jobs at Motor Coach

The company plans to close the Pembina plant by the end of the year and dozens of jobs will be lost

PEMBINA, N.D. (KVRR) — Members of congress in North Dakota are asking Motor Coach to reconsider its decision to close its Pembina plant.

About 175 members of IAM Local W384 were told they will be out of a job by the end of the year.

Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, along with Representative Kelly Armstrong, say these workers produce a top-quality product, and they should continue to have the opportunity to manufacture in North Dakota.

IAM Midwest Territory General Vice President Steve Galloway applauds these members for taking a stand.

The plant has been in Pembina since 1963.