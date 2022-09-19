Watch: Fatal officer-involved shooting in Mapleton ruled justified

FARGO (KVRR) – North Dakota’s attorney general says officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a man police say was having a mental health crisis.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and others announced the findings of an investigation Monday to provide additional information on the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Andrew Martinez. Martinez was shot in Mapleton on Aug. 1.

Wrigley says four officers fired their weapons when Martinez, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, appeared in the doorway of a residence and pointed the gun at them following a four-hour standoff.

Jahner says no shots were fired at officers.