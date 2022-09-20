Vikings 1-1 after loss to Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Jalen Hurts threw for 333 yards and a touchdown and he ran for 57 yards and two more scores to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Hurts had 301 total yards in the first half in the breakout game of his young career. The Eagles led 24-7 at halftime.

Cornerback Darius Slay had two interceptions in the second half.

The Eagles improved to 2-0. The Vikings are 1-1.

Kirk Cousins and top target Justin Jefferson struggled for Minnesota.