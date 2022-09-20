Davies Eagles Soccer Flying Towards Repeat?

Davies Soccer Has Not Lost in 30 Games

FARGO — “Togetherness. We all play for each other, we play with chemistry. We all want to do well for each other and represent the school well and that’s what we’re gonna do,” said senio keeper, Estaban Nunez.

The defending state champion Fargo Davies Eagles have not lost in 30 games. A streak going back to last year.

At the start of last year, the Boys had a goal to go undefeated. We got to ties but otherwise we won everything else… ended with a state championship and have started this year 10-0-1,” said head coach Ian Costello.

Thursday night, the Eagles played at West Fargo Sheyenne with a chance to win the Eastern Dakota Conference, win on the homefield of a rival, clinch the one seed at the state tournament, and extend their unbeaten streak. The result of the game was a 3-1 win. But the work is far from over.

“We just continue to strive to be the best we can be essentially; last year we had a good season and our goal this year is to just build on what we did last year,” said senior midfielder, Patrick Lawrence.

“It started really last year the second, October 9th, the day after winning the state championship we all got back to work. We started captains practices last winter. We worked through it through the summer and then August first this year, we got back at it with Costello barking at us and through hard work through dedication.. through the love of the game really we all love the game. We play the game for each other and that’s why we’re here,” said Nunez.

“Just knowing what we did last year, and the group that came back, the goal is a state championship,” said Costello.