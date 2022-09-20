Suspect Claims Teen He Hit With His Vehicle Was After Him After A Political Dispute

FOSTER CO., N.D. (KVRR) — The man charged with criminal vehicular homicide after a street dance Saturday in McHenry, North Dakota claims the victim was threatening him after a political dispute.

Court documents show 41-year-old Shannon Brandt told State Radio that he hit a pedestrian who he claimed was part of a Republican extremist group.

Brandt is accused of hitting 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson, of Grace City, with his SUV in an alley just before three a.m.

He claims Ellingson had called some people and was afraid they were coming to get him.

Brandt’s family along with Ellingson’s family showed up a short time after a first responder arrived on scene.

Ellingson was later pronounced dead at the hospital in Carrington.

Brandt had fled the scene and was arrested at home in Glenfield.

He was booked for DUI after testing above the legal limit to drive and has since been charged with two felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide and duty in accident involving death.

He is set to appear in court on October 11.