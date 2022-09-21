Judge Nick Chase seated on North Dakota District Court

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Judge Nick Chase gets his spot on North Dakota’s East Central Judicial District Court.

The former Acting U.S. Attorney for North Dakota received his robe and gavel at an investiture.

Chase took his time to thank everyone who helped get him to where he is including his family, colleagues, judges, Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Governor Doug Burgum.

New York Times bestselling author Chuck Klosterman shared a story where Chase had coffee spilled on him before an important interview and had a spare shirt in his car. He says it’s as an example of how Chase is prepared for anything.

Chase also thanked Judge Thomas Olson who retired and paved the way for him to be nominated to the bench.

“I talked to the father of a child who went through your drug court who said that you changed his life. I do serve, and I hope I honor you with my service and I thank you,” Chase said.

Chase’s judicial district covers Cass, Steele and Traill counties.

He also wished nominee for U.S. Attorney for North Dakota Mac Schneider well.