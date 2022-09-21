Multiple homeless people arrested in Fargo house set to be torn down

The arrests happened in north Fargo around 11:15 Tuesday morning

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Seven homeless people were arrested at a north Fargo house that has been scheduled for demolition by the property owner.

Around 11:15 Tuesday morning, Fargo Police responded to the house in the 200 block of 6th Avenue North after a report of a disturbance.

They say all seven people, ranging in age from 21 to 45, were arrested for criminal trespass.

One of the seven, 37-year-old Steven Bernie, had outstanding warrants from Fargo and Cass County.

No timeline was immediately available on when the property will be demolished.