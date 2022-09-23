Davies Futball V West Fargo Football For DJ Colter High School Play of the Week

Davies Eagles Soccer and West Fargo Football Square Off For This Week's Top Play

FARGO– Futball versus football go head to head for this week’s DJ Colter Play of the Week.

Our first play comes on the soccer field, Davies Eagles visiting Sheyenne, Leon Hidanovic.. With the take away… Postage stamp.. Special delivery to the back of the net .

But was it better than what we saw on the gridiron, Davies V West Fargo… Payton McGregor back deep to return goes 95 yards on the kick return!!

Which is better that’s for you to decide… Go to our twitter page and vote on the pinned tweet we will make the voting poll after the show and Brandon will announce the winner on Monday.