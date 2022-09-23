Highway Patrol says no evidence that hit-and-run was politically motivated

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is speaking out after last weekend’s fatal hit-and-run crash after a street dance in McHenry has become a national political talking point.

“I understand why that happened because there was a statement made by the suspect when he called 911, but there is no evidence to support this was politically motivated at all,” North Dakota Highway Patrol Capt. Bryan Niewind said.

Niewind says that a small community, families, and friends are trying to cope with the tragic death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson.

“For this to rear it’s ugly head with bringing politics into it has been unfortunate number one for Cayler and his family. We want people to understand that we’ll get to the bottom of it and it’s a terrible tragedy. At this point in time it has really nothing to do with politics,” said Captain Bryan Niewind.

Shannon Brandt has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide with a DUI involved and leaving the scene of a crash early last Sunday.