Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in downtown Fargo

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A man was struck and killed by a train in downtown Fargo Friday morning.

Police responded to the train crossing in the 400 block of Broadway at around 12:30 am after BNSF train operators notified authorities that a person was hit on the tracks by the eastbound train.

The victim was dead at the scene.