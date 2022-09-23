RedHawks Win Wolf Cupp

The FM RedHawks Won 9-8 Over Milwaukee in 10 Innings Friday Night.

FARGO– The RedHawks found themselves in a hole early last night after the Milkmen scored the first run of the game after two reckless RedHawks errors

“I know that every single time whenever we have that happen when we’re pinned against the wall we just look for one guy to step up,” said pitcher, Kevin McGovern.

In the bottom of the second RedHawks took the lead and the momentum with Evan Alexander’s two run homer

The Milkmen battled back in the top of the 3rd.. Putting runners on the corners against Kevin McGovern– the Hawks ace and pitching coach was forced to make a tough decision

“I had to make a decision for me team and I took myself out to hand to the ball of to Feldman and I just trust this team so much it was the hardest to make,” said McGovern.

The Milkmen tied the game at 2 on a Miguel Gomez sacrifice fly.

The Hawks retook the lead in the bottom of the 4th on a Nick Novak sacrifice fly that sent Sam Dexter home.

Davis Feldman kept the Milwaukee from crossing the plate through his 2 and 1 3rd innings.. But after a costly error in the 6th inning the RedHawks championship dreams turned to a nightmare.

With just 3 innings left to mount what seemed like an impossible comeback many fans began to leave the stadium, but in the bottom of the 7th the RedHawks showed their resilience and determination tying the game at eight.

Two scoreless innings later, the game went to extra innings. In the bottom of the 10th where the Hawks walked off on a Leo Pina hit up the middle that sent Christian Correa home.

RedHawks centerfielder Evan Alexander led the offense going 3 for 4 at the plate with 3 RBIs. a homerun, and a stolen base, in the bottom of the 7th he batted in the game tying run… after the game he was at a loss for words.

“Oh my gosh are y’all watching this right now, the RedHawks just came back five down no one believed, until they did,” said Alexander.

“It’s not about me, the game was good, it’s about those guys over there man, after that big inning they had we could have easily folded, no one in the dugout thought we were going to lose that game, we were able to come back and that’s just what championship teams do. I don’t even know,” said Alexander.

“This is the best team I’ve ever played for, these kind of guys are absolute brothers to me I know it’s a cliché but I love every single one of them,” said McGovern.