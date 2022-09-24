Anime Fargo returns for its 9th year

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Anime 9 features magical transformations!

The event began yesterday and will run through the weekend. It features cosplayers, gamers, anime enthusiasts, wizards, and various characters dressed for a fun and fantastic weekend at the Ramada by Wyndham Convention Center to enjoy live entertainment, a chance to buy unique merchandise, play games, and even participate in a cosplay costume contest.

Attendees enjoy meeting new and old friends to bond over their shared passion for anime culture

“I think it’s great that this kind of community is here in Fargo we are pretty rural so not a whole lot opportunities.. so I’m glad that we have stuff like this here. I’ve just been kind of meeting up with other people who enjoy this and this kind of stuff and talking to them and making friends,” says Rachel Kawlask who was dressed as Ash from League of Legends.

The festival ends September 25 at 3 p.m.