Former President Trump Weighs In On Death of Teen At Hands of SUV Driver

FOSTER CO., N.D. — (AP/KVRR/FOX) — There is little indication that an 18-year-old who died after being struck by an SUV in McHenry, North Dakota in Foster County was a political extremist like the driver claimed.

And now former President Donald Trump is weighing in.

Shannon Brandt is accused of hitting Cayler Ellingson with his vehicle on September 18th following a street dance.

Investigators say none of the witnesses they have interviewed support the idea that there was a political argument beforehand.

A family friend said the teen wasn’t active in politics.

Court documents said Brandt told a 911 dispatcher that he felt threatened after having a political argument with Ellingson, and that he believed the teen was part of a “Republican extremist group.”

North Dakota Highway Patrol Capt. Bryan Niewind says authorities have talked to dozens of witnesses, and the confrontation doesn’t appear political at all.

“When Brandt called 911 he identified that there was maybe a political motivation to what was occurring. That’s the only individual that we’ve heard that from so far. We haven’t been able to corroborate that at all,” said Niewind.

At a rally in North Carolina on Friday, former President Donald Trump told the crowd the deadly incident would be getting more attention if the victim was on the far left.

“Think of it the other way. Supposing a MAGA person ran down somebody on the other side, it would be the biggest story you’ve ever seen. It’s a disgrace. 18 years old, was targeted and killed, run down in cold blood with an SUV by a radical left maniac,” said Trump.

Brandt was released from jail on a $50,000 bond.