People welcome in Fall at Apple Harvest Festival

Some call Wild Terra Cider's annual Apple Harvest Festival the unofficial kick off to fall.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)-The event is an opportunity for people to participate in apple activities, like seeing apple cider being made.

There are games like pop shot basketball and cornhole for kids.

Local vendors have an opportunity to show their clothing, homemade food and paintings to new potential customers.

Organizers say this year’s crowd was bigger than last year and that their cheerful fall vibes keep people coming back.

“We do fresh Apple pressing demonstrations, so we like to get the youth involved in helping us with that, and then yea we have samples of the fresh juice and then obviously we have the cider on sale for the adults,” said Collin Boetel, Assistant Cider Maker, Wild Terra Cider.”

Organizers say they will have more events throughout the year if you missed out this time.