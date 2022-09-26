Fargo chief says raid will have ‘significant’ impact on crime and safety

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski is hinting that last week’s raid on a home in the city’s Hawthorne Neighborhood is part of a significant investigation.

A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood early Wednesday morning. It was described as a “planned, proactive operation.” Zibolski, while discussing public safety downtown on KFGO Afternoon’s Live with Tyler Axness, said he cannot release much information at this point.

“I anticipate in the next 30 to 45 days that will be able to talk in more detail with our federal partners, but I can say that that operation will have a significant impact on crime and safety in our city and it was an excellent partnership with between our department, other departments in the area and our federal partners,” Zibolski said.

Agents with the US Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and Postal Inspection Service were at a home in the 800 block of 7th St. S.

An Assistant US Attorney said arrests were made. A DEA spokeswoman called it an “active” investigation.