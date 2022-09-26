Process Begins To Build Fargo’s 8th Fire Station By 2024

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Preliminary work is underway for Fargo’s 8th fire station to be built on 3.5 acres along 64th Avenue and 33rd Street South.

Fire Chief Steve Dirksen says bidding will happen this fall and construction should start in the spring.

The hope is to open the station in the second quarter of 2024.

The city commission already approved an $8.1 million bond to pay for the project and make improvements at Station 2, which was built in 1987.

Station 2 was the first city fire station built south of I-29.