Final Moorhead Farmers Market to end their year

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR)-It’s the last Tuesday of the season for the Moorhead Farmers market which provides a chance for people to come and buy fresh homegrown products from local vendors.

Many were out grabbing their pumpkins for Halloween, one kind vendor was handing them out to anyone who wanted one for free!

Kids enjoy an educational aspect cashing in on books from the local library.

Vendors have fruits, vegetables, plus arts and crafts.

It’s an opportunity for them to showcase their products to a new audience

“We have local goods that are just going right back into the community, so it’s a nice program. I hope we grow the program, grow the farmers market, and we can reach out to the community,” said Emma Wiitamaki, City of Moorhead.

They will return next year on the last Tuesday in May!