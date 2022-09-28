‘Batman’ actor, musician, Johnny Green dies

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Actor and musician Johnny Green, a Bismarck man perhaps best-known for appearing on the 1960’s television series “Batman” has died.

According to several of Green’s friends and associates who posted memories and condolences on social media, Green died late Tuesday.

Following “Batman,” Green toured with his band “Johnny Green and the Greenmen.” He would later make appearances at pop culture events around the nation.

In April, when Green was posing for pictures with fans alongside the Batmobile at the Fargo PopExpo, he stated that he was 80-years-old.

“RIP to my good friend Johnny Green. He loved me like a son, he was my mentor, if there was a room full of people he would come right to me and ask me how I was doing. Thank you Johnny for believing in me, you will be missed so much,” a friend wrote on Facebook.

Another friend wrote “I’m so sad to hear about my friend Johnny Green dying. It was an honor to be able to hang out with a great and big hearted friend. You will be missed my friend.”

Green has claimed he was cast for his role on “Batman” after he sent the producers a home movie and showed up at the studio with green hair. He was one of the Joker’s henchmen in the season three episode “Surf’s Up! Joker’s Under!” that aired November 16, 1967.

Green’s biography from Fargo PopExpo said he toured with Bob Hope, opened for the Rolling Stones, hung out with Jimi Hendrix and The Beatles and ran Liberace’s publishing company.