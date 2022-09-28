Man Pleads Not Guilty In Fatal I-94 Crash Into Stalled Tow Truck

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Minot man charged in the death of a woman in a crash on I-94 crash near Tower City in January has pleaded not guilty.

43-year-old Mario Butler is charged with reckless endangerment, driving under suspension, and driving without liability insurance.

Butler is accused of leaving his flatbed tow truck with mechanical issues on the interstate.

It was hit by an SUV driven by Tim Hagerott of Bismarck.

Hagerott and his two daughters were seriously injured while his wife, Kelli, was killed.

The next hearing in the case is set for late November.