Retention bonuses on the way for some Fargo school district employees

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – The Fargo School Board has approved employee retention bonuses of $1,500 each given out in two payments of $750.

One will be given out in December and another in May.

The bonuses go to school employees with regular and permanent work schedules. That covers certified teachers, hourly support staff who are classified, administrators, and professional support staff.

Board member Jim Johnson said there are several reasons for rewarding the employees. He said they are recognized for their “tremendous commitment” since the beginning of the pandemic and that’s still an issue for them He also said that is a limited labor pool and employers are trying to “poach” school employees.

The retention bonuses will cost $3.5 million. The money comes from the Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, known as ESSER.