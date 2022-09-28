Trial Of Northern Minnesota Man Accused of Killing His Wife Begins

Eric Reinbold

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) — The trial of an Oklee, Minnesota man charged with killing his wife in July 2021 is underway in Thief River Falls.

Eric Reinbold went into hiding after the incident and wasn’t arrested for nearly a month until a trail camera captured his whereabouts near property owned by his parents.

He had been on federal probation for a 2017 federal case after he was convicted of possessing pipe bombs.

Reinbold is charged with second-degree murder.

34-year-old Lissette Reinbold suffered stab wounds to her neck, torso, and upper extremities.

She was found by her children lying in the driveway of her home.

Opening arguments in the case began on Monday.