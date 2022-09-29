Baby found unresponsive at Carrington daycare, dies at Fargo hospital

CARRINGTON, N.D. (KVRR) — An baby’s death is under investigation in Foster County.

Carrington Ambulance and police responded to an in-home daycare for an unresponsive 5-month-old on Monday.

A GoFundMe set up for the family identifies the baby as Reed Nelson.

The baby was air flighted to Sanford in Fargo and later died.

If you have any additional information in this case, you asked to contact police.

The North Dakota BCI is helping in the investigation.

