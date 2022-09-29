Bismarck Bobcat workers vote to unionize

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – Workers at Bobcat’s Bismarck manufacturing facility voted in favor of union representation in a secret ballot election overseen by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) yesterday.

United Steel Workers District 11 Director Emil Ramirez said the 700 Bobcat employees in Bismarck organized because, with employers urging more and faster production, workers need to have a say in on-the-job issues that impact health and safety. He said fair, union-negotiated pay and benefits will help retain good workers and ensure adequate staffing numbers to keep the plant running safely and efficiently.

Bobcat employee Jacob Klein cited a need for limits on mandatory overtime and provisions for paid-time-off as reasons the workers decided to unionize.

United Steel Workers plan to contact Bobcat management to schedule negotiations on a collective bargaining agreement.