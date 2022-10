Jury finds Oklee, Minnesota man guilty of murder

Eric Reinbold

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — A jury finds an Oklee, Minnesota man guilty in the murder of his wife.

Forty-six-year-old Eric Reinbold was accused of stabbing Lissette Reinbold to death in July 2021 in their driveway.

She was found by their children.

Reinbold wasn’t arrested for nearly a month until a trail camera captured him near property owned by his parents.

He will be sentenced at a later date.