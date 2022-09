Man arrested for Fargo murder

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder in Cass County.

Thirty-year-old Joshua Brooks was arrested Tuesday September 27 for failure to pay a fine. Charges for suspicion of felony intentional murder and criminal conspiracy were added later that day.

KVRR reached out to Fargo Police Department Public Information Officer Caitlin Pallai for details. She said she didn’t have a comment citing “an active investigation.”