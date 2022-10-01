Pursuit that started in Minnesota ends in crash in Fargo

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in south Fargo Saturday afternoon.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the Minnesota State Patrol was attempting to stop a four-door pickup that had a trailer in tow with a van on the trailer.

Empting says the pickup driver got off I-94 and headed north on 25th St. Stop sticks had been used to flatten the tires on the pickup.

The pickup continued north on its rims until it came to a stop at 25th St. and 8th Ave. The pickup crashed into a hedge along a sidewalk in the Countryside Mobile Home Park where it came to a stop.

Empting says the pursuit was initiated by the Minnesota State Patrol. There were no injuries.

Deputies from Clay County assisted Minnesota troopers. Fargo police were not part of the pursuit.