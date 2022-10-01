Watertown man in custody after stealing firearms from a home

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KVRR) — David Harp, 63, of Watertown, South Dakota, is in custody after stealing firearms from a home in Wallace Tuesday afternoon.

Codington County Chief Deputy Brent Solum says deputies investigated the theft Tuesday and confirmed he had stolen firearms as early as Wednesday.

Solum also said Harp had meth possession and arrested for 5 more charges when he was pulled over near Watertown on I-29.

They were Grand Theft, Possession of Firearms by a Violent Former Offender, Driving Under Revocation, Possession and Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

He’s held on a $5,000 bail at the Codington County Detention Center.